Crane hunting is hardly sporting -- Carl Sinderbrand

For the past dozen or so years -- and especially the last two years -- our Legislature has done little to enhance Wisconsin’s economic or human health, education, child welfare, environment or quality of life.

Instead, it has focused in ultra-partisan bills, doomed to be vetoed. It has distracted with the current boondoggle investigation of the 2020 election.

But recently it went even further, introducing bills that would undermine public safety by making guns more prevalent at a time of increasing gun violence.

GOP package would allow conceal carry without a license, open up sandhill crane hunting season Other bills in the package would simplify the state's turkey hunting seasons and increase the number of pheasants and brook trout being stocked by DNR.

Perhaps the most bizarre proposal is to create a hunting season for sandhill cranes. Sandhills and other cranes have been the subject of concerted efforts to restore their numbers, costing millions in private and public funds. They are not so populous as to require management (like deer and geese), and have limited impact on others.

Moreover, cranes offer little hunting challenge: They fly slow and low, and are more often seen grazing in a meadow than in the sky.