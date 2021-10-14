 Skip to main content

Crane hunting is hardly sporting -- Carl Sinderbrand
For the past dozen or so years -- and especially the last two years -- our Legislature has done little to enhance Wisconsin’s economic or human health, education, child welfare, environment or quality of life.

Instead, it has focused in ultra-partisan bills, doomed to be vetoed. It has distracted with the current boondoggle investigation of the 2020 election.

But recently it went even further, introducing bills that would undermine public safety by making guns more prevalent at a time of increasing gun violence.

Perhaps the most bizarre proposal is to create a hunting season for sandhill cranes. Sandhills and other cranes have been the subject of concerted efforts to restore their numbers, costing millions in private and public funds. They are not so populous as to require management (like deer and geese), and have limited impact on others.

Moreover, cranes offer little hunting challenge: They fly slow and low, and are more often seen grazing in a meadow than in the sky. 

Perhaps our Legislature should turn its attention to actions that will actually benefit Wisconsinites, such as supporting an educational curriculum that recognizes the burdens and accomplishments of all members of our society, providing health care to the most vulnerable, arresting climate change and creating fair redistricting maps.

Unfortunately, the chances of that are about the same as missing a crane standing in a meadow from 50 feet away.

Carl Sinderbrand, Middleton

