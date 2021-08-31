Crack down on World Naked Bike Ride -- Joan Downs

As an abuse survivor, I try diligently to avoid the World Naked Bike Ride. But the Wisconsin State Journal puts it photographs of the event online where everyone -- even children -- can see them.
I thought the State Journal considered itself "family friendly."
The event organizers refer to their ride as a method of expression. Their framing of it this way is enabled by Madison's law enforcement not taking any action against the nude participants. Yet this same law enforcement does not seem to hesitate in issuing a fine to a single naked person or a woman whose breasts are uncovered.
While I would not be comfortable in either instance, the actions or inactions of Madison law enforcement -- and I use the next word intentionally -- expose the differences in standards for dealing with different people or groups.
I believe Madison law enforcement should hold the participants of this event accountable for their actions, as it does when a single person is involved.
