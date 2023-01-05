 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Crack down on scourge of OWI -- Douglas Laube

  • 0

Though stories about personal tragedy make good copy, the real problem underlying death at the hands of repeat drunken drivers is the lack of meaningful preventive legislation, coupled with a permissive legal and judicial system in Wisconsin.

If our Republican legislators had the courage to deny the hundreds of thousands of dollars that the Tavern League lobbies them with, aggressive legislation could be enacted to enable the courts to prosecute drunken driving charges in likewise aggressive fashion. One wonders how it is possible that there can be drunken driving citations for a single individual that occur eight, nine or 10 times, as regularly reported in the State Journal?

As usual, it seems as if profits and politics have once again prevailed over principle.

Douglas Laube, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics