Crack down on scourge of OWI -- Douglas Laube

Though stories about personal tragedy make good copy, the real problem underlying death at the hands of repeat drunken drivers is the lack of meaningful preventive legislation, coupled with a permissive legal and judicial system in Wisconsin.

If our Republican legislators had the courage to deny the hundreds of thousands of dollars that the Tavern League lobbies them with, aggressive legislation could be enacted to enable the courts to prosecute drunken driving charges in likewise aggressive fashion. One wonders how it is possible that there can be drunken driving citations for a single individual that occur eight, nine or 10 times, as regularly reported in the State Journal?