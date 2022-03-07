Crack down on reckless drivers -- Michael Riley

I've seen coverage of the mayhem on our streets and highways. No question people are driving far less responsibly than was the case before the pandemic.

That is due, in large part, to neither the city of Madison nor the state of Wisconsin bothering to enforce speed limits or driving violations like they should. Anyone who drives in Madison on the Beltline has seen people exceeding the speed limit by 20 to 30 mph on a regular basis.

I honestly cannot recall the last time I saw anyone stopped for a traffic violation. Until the city and state decide to enforce the traffic laws, the carnage will continue. I understand the Madison Police Department has other responsibilities, but totally ignoring their responsibility to enforce traffic laws is causing real harm to our citizens.

Michael Riley, Madison