Coyotes flourish without wolves -- Torrey Jaeckle

What wasn't mentioned in last Sunday's State Journal article “Coyotes range all over the city” was how this reality intersects with another story that has received a lot of coverage in the newspaper: the February Wisconsin wolf hunt.

The main reason coyotes have spread from the American Southwest to virtually every corner of the country is due to the decimation of the wolf population, a primary coyote predator. It’s been said that “nature abhors a vacuum,” and when wolves began disappearing, coyotes filled the void.

According to a 2018 Washington Post article, the coyote’s expanded range is due to “what many now consider a colossal mistake — government-sanctioned predator removal programs that virtually wiped out red and gray wolves."