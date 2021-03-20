 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coyotes flourish without wolves -- Torrey Jaeckle
0 comments

Coyotes flourish without wolves -- Torrey Jaeckle

  • 0

What wasn't mentioned in last Sunday's State Journal article “Coyotes range all over the city” was how this reality intersects with another story that has received a lot of coverage in the newspaper: the February Wisconsin wolf hunt.

The main reason coyotes have spread from the American Southwest to virtually every corner of the country is due to the decimation of the wolf population, a primary coyote predator. It’s been said that “nature abhors a vacuum,” and when wolves began disappearing, coyotes filled the void.

According to a 2018 Washington Post article, the coyote’s expanded range is due to “what many now consider a colossal mistake — government-sanctioned predator removal programs that virtually wiped out red and gray wolves."

The surge in the coyote population is only exacerbated by efforts to control them. When faced with population pressure, coyotes respond with higher reproduction.

In a day when the phrase “follow the science” has such prominence, it’s a shame we so often fail to heed that wisdom in our wildlife management. One thing is clear: When man messes with the natural order, unintended consequences always occur.

Torrey Jaeckle, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics