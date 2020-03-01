Cowardly UW fired Helland too quickly -- James L. Carney

The University of Wisconsin has a proud academic and athletic tradition with claims to elite status in the world of academia. But in the case of Erik Helland, UW-Madison is acting like an elementary school.
Helland told a story to four young adults, quoting from an NBA player who used the "N-word." Somehow, this got misconstrued into part of the reason why aspiring star basketball player Kobe King decided to leave the team. King said it played no part.
But it seems the proximity of the two events has caused the athletic department to fear that other black athletes may resist UW recruitment. Consequently, Helland had to go.
Cowardly university officials fired a stellar employee for an innocent mistake instead of imposing some less drastic disciplinary action. It treats the four basketball players like children unable to even hear the "N-word" without emotional trauma.
It seems like UW is more concerned about political correctness and athletic success than about learning. I presume that all copies of Mark Twain’s book "Huckleberry Finn” have been edited so as not to traumatize UW students with the "N-word." Now, at the University of Hogwarts (the new name for UW), the "N-word" is forbidden just like the name of Lord Voldemort. (Oops)
James L. Carney, Madison