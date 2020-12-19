Cowardly Ron Johnson is still misleading the public about the election -- Gerald and Merle Sternberg

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, held a hearing last week at which he and several of his Republican colleagues put on a show of falsehoods about irregularities in the presidential election, which simply did not happen. This was after the Electoral College had voted to certify Joe Biden president-elect.
Sen. Johnson doesn't seem to mind proliferating lies about our election to placate President Donald Trump. He doesn't have the courage to admit this election was one of the safest in U.S. history. Biden won convincingly, by about 7 million votes nationwide. Sen. Johnson's committee focused on perceptions advanced in court cases -- all of which were unsuccessful.
After the election, which Biden clearly won, a reporter asked Sen. Johnson if he had congratulated Biden. Sen. Johnson answered that he had nothing to congratulate Biden for. We have seen enough cowardice and bad judgment from Sen. Johnson.
It is time for the Democrats to put forward a new, refreshing and courageous person of integrity who will actually begin to represent all Wisconsinites.
Gerald and Merle Sternberg, Madison