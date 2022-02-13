 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

COVID shows need for universal care -- Allegra Zick

A lesson to be learned from COVID is that we need free universal health care. The United States has a greater death rate than other wealthy nations.

The fear of having to pay for service is thought to be one of the reasons uninsured people are not getting the vaccine. Thanks to mistakes, many people have been charged, leading to a lack of trust. If in the future variants of COVID emerge, people need to have access to tests and treatments without fear of cost.

The pandemic has demonstrated that our private health system doesn't work for racial minorities and those with social economic disadvantages. Free health care cannot be a temporary measure. To ensure the health of our population, we must have free and universal health care before another pandemic occurs.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City

