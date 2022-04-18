COVID should've unified our nation -- Warren J. Gordon

In last Monday's column "We have lost our shared national identity," Leonard Pitts Jr. decried that the American people seem to lack a common purpose. But he reassures us that we would find unity if we found ourselves under attack. If only that were true.

We have been under attack for the past two years, and the name of our common enemy is COVID-19, which has now claimed the lives of almost 1 million of our fellow citizens. Rather than uniting us, that attack has only served to expose and exacerbate the racial, economic and political fault lines that permeate American society.

Foreign leaders such as Vladimir Putin are well aware of this phenomenon and have been quick to take advantage of it. If we cannot manage to unite and join together to save our own lives, why should we care about the lives of those in foreign lands?

Any country that is unable to protect the safety and security of its own people in its own homeland can no longer be considered a world power, regardless of how many “economic sanctions” we may seek to impose on foreign oligarchs.

Protecting human life? That’s something that we can’t seem to do anymore (unless it’s in the womb, which is a topic for another day).

Warren J. Gordon, Madison