COVID relief bill is a good start -- Sara Park

I am relieved that Washington politicians finally did the right thing and passed COVID-19 relief legislation before they went home for the holidays.
This bill includes key assistance that will put food on the table and keep roofs over heads. While long overdue, this new relief bill will only serve as a temporary fix. In a few months when these new provisions expire, millions of Americans will be back in the same boat facing hunger and eviction. Congress must not repeat its recent mistakes by again waiting until the last minute to do something.
When our members of Congress return to Washington in January, I expect them to start immediately working with President-elect Joe Biden to craft a large COVID-19 recovery package that includes the resources needed to help renters struggling to avoid eviction, boost food assistance via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and shift tax policies to focus on low-income workers and families by expanding the earned income tax credit and child tax credit.
We are all counting on you to do the right thing in this dark winter.
Sara Park, Madison