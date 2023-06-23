COVID lockdown study was biased
I was very disappointed with the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial, “Lockdowns hurt more than helped,” published in Wednesday’s State Journal.
It made sweeping judgement that the lockdowns were a failure based on one study from an institute that a fast internet search shows has close ties to the tobacco industry and to libertarianism. They even identify themselves as a “free-market think tank.” They are clearly an organization that is going to take a particular point of view — hardly unbiased.
Dorit Bergen, Madison