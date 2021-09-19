COVID is making us ration health care -- Brent Odell

Remember Republicans claiming that the Affordable Care Act would result in rationed health care and death panels? Well, they're here now in Idaho and Texas under the euphemism "crisis standards of care."
This has nothing do with the ACA but everything to do with unvaccinated COVID patients overwhelming the health care system.
Where is the Republican outrage now? Patients are assessed and assigned a point score designating how likely they are to survive. So it's possible the unvaccinated COVID patient would get the ICU bed instead of a patient arriving with a heart attack who may have to wait on a gurney in the hall to die.
Another factor in this determination should be whether the COVID patient was vaccinated. If not, then they should go to the end of the line.
This is a human disaster that was largely avoidable. People are refusing to get vaccinated because they believe COVID is a hoax, but then they go to the hospital to cure that hoax. They don't trust the vaccine, but they will take ivermectin used to prevent parasites in horses.
They pray to God to save them while in the hospital when they could have easily prayed from home.
Brent Odell, McFarland