COVID grant funds saved candy shop -- Robin Pharo

Life is like candy. Sometimes it’s sweet. Sometimes it’s sour.

Last September, we had just opened our candy store, the Sugar Troll, in Mount Horeb. Then a spike in COVID-19 cases occurred. Times were very sour.

Thanks to a $50 million investment from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, the Main Street Bounceback Program was able to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses such as ours. These funds were specifically allocated by the state of Wisconsin for local businesses to move into vacant storefronts.

Sadly, we all know that many of our small local businesses had to close their doors during COVID, leaving empty storefronts throughout the downtown. New businesses are tough to get started, and that reality has been even more exasperated by the pandemic.

It felt like someone gave us a lifeline when we really needed it. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, life is a little sweeter now. And we’re able to share that sweetness with others.

Robin Pharo, Mount Horeb