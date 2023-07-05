The June 28 edition of the Wisconsin State Journal had the story "Watchdog update: More than $200B feared stolen."

Apparently, the Federal Small Business Administration doled out hundreds of billions of dollars to fraudulent entities. Doesn't this make you sick? But in a larger context, this points out the ineptitude of the federal government.

A significant portion of our population wants more government, more control and wants the government to direct more of their lives. Careful what you wish for, because the government is corrupt and unable to manage anything well. This loss of money to fraud is just another example of how inept the government is and how everyone should worry about demanding more government.

Capitalism and the private sector aren't by any means perfect, but they allow people willing to work hard to achieve great things in their lives. Also, they wouldn't be stupid enough to give away billions of dollars to fraudsters.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland