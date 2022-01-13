 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

COVID coverage isn't overreaction -- Nancy Gray
COVID coverage isn't overreaction -- Nancy Gray

The Jan. 4 letter to the editor "World overreacted to COVID pandemic" faults the media for overreacting to the COVID threat. The letter contends that “politicizing the suffering by the constant barrage of nightly news statistics with videos showing death, dying, empty streets and stores became a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The problem with this view is that it’s hard to deny reality.

COVID is a nasty, pernicious virus. It is opportunistic: Whenever two people are near each other, the virus will find a way to pass from one to the other. That’s what viruses do to survive and proliferate, and COVID is especially good at this. I doubt it would have gone away on its own had the news media and government chosen to soft pedal the facts.

It is the job of the government and scientists to help us recognize how easily COVID can infect our families, friends and colleagues -- even ourselves. Without the statistics and most recent facts about this disease, people would look on it as just another cold or flu-like illness (the way people did at the beginning of the pandemic).

The truth will set you free. Give me the truth so I can respond in an informed manner.

Nancy Gray, Madison

