COVID commute is fraught with danger -- Bob Bates

Here is a "journey of life" analogy. Place yourself on a daily commute between point A and point B. For the past 20 months on this highway, statistics show that one of every three drivers is impaired. As a direct or indirect result, one out of every seven commuters will get in an accident -- some just fender benders, but tragically some will be fatalities.
In fact, one out of every 125 commuters will be hospitalized. Hospital space is scarce and caregivers have increasingly become overstressed, many to the point of burnout. Of all the daily commuters on this road over this span of 20 months, one of every 630 is killed.
How do you like those odds? Maybe you would consider taking another route? How would you feel about family or friends who are amid this daily traffic?
These odds are drawn from Wisconsin's COVID-19 statistics. One of every seven residents has tested positive. One of every 125 has been hospitalized. One of every 630 has died. Yet 30% of adults in Wisconsin remain unvaccinated. These are the "impaired drivers" on our daily commute "on the road of life." The rest of us should be beyond angry at such undeniably reckless and dangerous behavior.
Personal "liberty" that puts others in jeopardy is unacceptable.
Bob Bates, Madison