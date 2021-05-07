COVID charity work was inspiring -- Bill Walters

I have observed a collateral benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, something good has come from all the COVID collateral damage and divisiveness.
In early April 2020, with COVID rampant, my world turned topsy-turvy like most other people. Habitat for Humanity house construction for volunteers had shuttered. My procedures and schedule had changed for my Meals on Wheels route, and I was socially isolating.
I then received information on a need for volunteers to make care boxes of food for Second Harvest food bank. I decided to take a chance and start volunteering to make care boxes while continuing my meals route.
In July, volunteer construction for Habitat for Humanity restarted and so did I, albeit a bit nervously.
I met so many truly inspiring people, from the meals program staffers juggling driver delivery routes to octogenarian volunteers on the care-box assembly line as well as dedicated construction crews for Americorp Habitat for Humanity.
No one seemed to care about the color, creed or national origins of those they were helping. In this we can say there is a "United" States out there. Well, at least in my neck of the woods.
Bill Walters, Fitchburg