COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory -- Kato Perlman

It is mandatory for children to be vaccinated against a dozen serious childhood illnesses.
It should be mandatory to vaccinate against one of the most serious and devastating viral infections, COVID-19, and its current variants, in order to stop the most horrible pandemic in recent history. It should be stressed that new infections originating from unvaccinated folks may bring about new emerging virus variants that are more infectious and less sensitive to the benefits of current vaccines.
It should not be allowed to become a political football for the Republicans, thereby prolonging the epidemic and its devastating economic consequences.
Kato Perlman, Madison