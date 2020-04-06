COVID-19 may purge anti-intellectualism -- Bob McLaughlin

Despite the horrible impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our country, I’m hopeful we will learn at least a few lessons that will lead to an improved society.

It has become clearer than ever that a large segment of our population sees scientists and experts in medical fields as fraudsters out to fool them, and that their advice is somehow politically motivated. Yet they see conservative politicians and so-called media outlets that spout nothing but right-wing propaganda as the speakers of truth.

In other words, they have been convinced that truths are lies, and reality is a “conspiracy.” This is a sad and dangerous phenomenon.

On the other side are people who realize science is the pursuit of objective facts, and that we need scientists and experts in various fields to inform the decisions we make as a society. They realize that a broad sense of community and some individual sacrifice are the most noble and patriotic traits we can exhibit as Americans.

May those among the anti-intellectual, deluded segment learn the error of their ways, for the betterment of our society.

Bob McLaughlin, Black Earth