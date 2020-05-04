COVID-19 is preview of climate change -- Jane Licht

The COVID-19 epidemic gives us a taste of what’s in store for us if we continue ignoring global warming.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

First responders, hospitals and medical workers would be overwhelmed. Large swaths of our economy would be frozen. We'd see shortages of food and basic staples. Countries would have limited ability to help each other because the catastrophe is world-wide.

Since the beginning of the industrial age, our planet’s temperature has increased 1 degree Celsius. Soon it will be 1.5 degrees. The tipping point of no return is 2 degrees Celsius. Many port cities will be under water and severe weather will intensify with greater areas of drought, flooding, hurricanes and tsunamis.

We know the cause -- burning of fossil fuels -- and we know the answer -- renewable energy. The problem is one of political will to implement the policies that will save our planet.

The PBS program “Climate Change -- the Facts,” gave us some practical solutions we can embrace individually. In addition to insulating our homes, using hybrid and electric automobiles, investing in solar energy and planting trees, we can buy high-quality appliances that last longer, avoid food that has been air freighted, and avoid meat produced by intensive farming.

And most important -- we can vote.

Jane Licht, McFarland