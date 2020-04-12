COVID-19 exposes health care failings -- Lisa Kass

For those who believe that our health care system should be a free market-driven commodity, ask yourself how that's working during this pandemic?

Look no further than the process used to distribute the desperately needed medical supplies. Bidding wars between the states are driving up the costs of ventilators.

Also, it appears the federal government is playing favorites by distributing supplies to places such as Florida (with a Republican governor and Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort) before addressing the areas with the greatest needs such as New York (with a Democratic governor.) Who plays politics with people’s lives?

Wait until health insurance premiums skyrocket because the companies will claim the high cost of medical supplies. Also, for those who are uninsured or underinsured, who will pay their costs?

The saddest commentary comes from a New York doctor who talked about a dying patient worried about the cost of care being a burden on family.

Lisa Kass, Madison