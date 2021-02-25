COVID-19 deaths are Trump's legacy -- Rick Larson

Sadly, America has now reached 500,000 deaths from the virus. That’s a half-million mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. It’s senior citizens, factory workers, nurses, athletes, everyday Americans -- all gone.
Tragically, America leads the world in the number of COVID-19 deaths. For a country that prides itself as a world leader, this is a terrible record of failure. How did it happen?
I believe it came right from the top. The chaos and misinformation coming from the Trump White House fostered confusion and politicized the effort to stop the spread. Without national leadership, states were left to fend for themselves while our president refused to mask and claimed hydroxychloroquine and bleach were the answer. Under his watch, masking and social distancing became contentious issues.
Our Wisconsin Legislature and state Supreme Court followed his lead, overturning the governor’s health guidelines. Then beginning last November, the president became so obsessed about his election loss that he abandoned the COVID-19 fight.
Now we can only guess how many deaths might have been prevented were it not for the disastrous, incompetent and egotistical behavior of our former president.
Rick Larson, Monona