COVID-19 death toll is staggering -- Bob Bates

The population of the United is about 330 million. Deaths from the coronavirus are approaching 100,000. This translates to a mortality rate of one death among every 3,300 Americans.

To put this into terms we can better understand, by applying this national ratio to what have been typical attendances at events in Madison, consider:

Of 17,000 at each Kohl Center men's basketball game in Madison, five would die.

Of 77,000 fans at each Big Ten football game at Camp Randall, deaths would total more than 20.

Of the 200,000 who typically attend the Art Fair on the Square, 60 deaths would result.

Beyond these deaths, think for a moment about all the family and friends of these deceased, and the abrupt mourning and enduring grief they would experience should the coronavirus impact Madison like it has America.

In the context of such sobering statistics, we must exercise health safety precautions to minimize the grim realities of this pandemic. By so doing, we protect ourselves and protect others.

We are, indeed, all in this together.

Bob Bates, Madison