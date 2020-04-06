COVID-19 brings out the best and worst -- Andrew Kosseff

In this terrible pandemic, local and individual actions have been nothing short of spectacular. I think of the dangerous and unselfish action of first responders and health care professional, and the ingenuity of people to find ways to connect and comfort.
But partisan inaction and politicizing events during this terrible time has been deplorable. Elected officials should have one goal -- determine the best ways to protect lives, care for the sick, and reassure us that this is being accomplished. Our national, state and local governments have failed miserably. Their inaction has cost lives and made a very terrible time more dangerous and added greatly to the public's fear and confusion.
This is a time for the greatest unity, not division.
Andrew Kosseff, Madison
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.