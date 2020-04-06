COVID-19 brings out the best and worst -- Andrew Kosseff

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In this terrible pandemic, local and individual actions have been nothing short of spectacular. I think of the dangerous and unselfish action of first responders and health care professional, and the ingenuity of people to find ways to connect and comfort.

But partisan inaction and politicizing events during this terrible time has been deplorable. Elected officials should have one goal -- determine the best ways to protect lives, care for the sick, and reassure us that this is being accomplished. Our national, state and local governments have failed miserably. Their inaction has cost lives and made a very terrible time more dangerous and added greatly to the public's fear and confusion.