COVID-19 will thrive in prisons -- Kim Sorbet

It’s been well-documented how dangerous nursing homes and cruise ships have been during the pandemic, with several having been hotbeds of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths. But those places are spacious and relatively safe compared with our Wisconsin prisons.
Social distancing in any prison under normal resident levels would be impossible. But given our current extremely crowded conditions -- more than 30% over capacity, according to the Department of Corrections — they will be unbelievably dangerous. With the pandemic, the conditions have gone from uncomfortable to life-threatening.
Staff are constantly coming in and out of the prisons, meaning the virus will inevitably reach them (indeed, last week we learned a doctor at Waupun Correctional Institution tested positive). Many inmates are nonviolent offenders, elderly or incarcerated due to revocations.
It is urgent that we release offenders who do not present a threat to society. As the pandemic spreads in Wisconsin, doing so is literally a matter of life or death.
Kim Sorbet, Fitchburg
