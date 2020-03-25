COVID-19 response needs more debate -- Ryan Hoffman

We need to start asking the forbidden question: Is the cost-benefit of COVID-19 precautions worth it?
In a time of emergency, free speech and meaningful discussion become vital, this is an obvious question that must be asked, and it seems debate on this question has been kept to a minimum.
Is the cost-benefit of COVID-19 precautions worth it? Many are of the opinion that society must do whatever it takes to save even one life, but this fails to recognize a bigger picture. Shutting down much of the local, national and world economy will undoubtedly lead to an increase in suicides, depression and other hardships. Businesses that choose to remain open are being crucified. But staying open may be the only option to keep employees off the streets.
Many are afraid to publicly question if the response to the novel coronavirus is worth it out of a fear of appearing selfish and dismissive. At the very minimum, this should be a serious and respected debate as to whether the costs of our response outweigh the benefits. We need to put our fears of public dissent aside and start using the blessing of free speech for good.
Ryan Hoffman, Cedarburg
