COVID-19 could spur a new New Deal -- Mark Koerner

To fight climate change, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and a host of progressive Democratic Party activists proposed a Green New Deal.
For better or worse, the Green New Deal remains little more than a political fantasy. On the other hand, something big appears to be happening in response to the economic crisis created by the new coronavirus. Congress is poised to sign off on a liberal wish list: paid sick leave, paid family leave, extended unemployment compensation, and free medical care to treat you know what.
Conservatives in Congress will try to make every reform as temporary as possible, but I wonder if they’ll be able to contain the forces now being unleashed. The American people may decide that small government is a luxury we can’t afford because in all likelihood we’ll face another microscopic killer a few years down the line. Why not be ready for it?
Call it the Covid New Deal. Unlike the Green New Deal, it’s almost here.
Mark Koerner, Madison