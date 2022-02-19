Coverage led to skater's meltdown -- Al Rickey

Kamila Valieva, a very young Olympic figure skater from Russia, had a meltdown during the free skate event in Beijing this last week. It was learned she had an endurance-boosting drug in her system but was not disqualified by the Olympic Committee. Her dream of a gold medal vanished when she clearly succumbed to the negative characterizations and consequent pressure and fell several times during the skating competition.

Media across the globe felt compelled to savage the reputation and character of the 15-year-old Olympian. Some even suggested that the Russian Olympic Committee had been guilty of child abuse since it's suspected they supplied the banned substance. Is it any wonder that this child had a meltdown? Relentless and mean-spirited reporting targeting the child was as cruel as anything the ROC could muster.

The media should, but probably won't admit that their participation in demonizing this young girl was cruel and without conscience. There has to be a better way to report on this type of news. The adage in journalism of "if it bleeds, it leads" should take a back seat. The reporting on this has been nothing more than a repeated victimization of a very vulnerable adolescent.

Al Rickey, Madison