The recent letters to the editor debating solar panels miss the very obvious place to install them: shopping mall parking lots.
Think of the acres and acres of wide open, blazing sun at East Towne and West Towne malls alone. They also have ancillary and smaller lots. Other prime spots include the parking lots of Kohl's, Menards, Woodman's and Costco -- the list goes on and on.
The utility could either rent from the parking lot owner, or pay back a portion of the revenue generated.
It is criminal to take good farmland out of production to put solar panels on it. Plus you have the added advantage of parking in the shade of a solar panel on a hot summer day when you go shopping.
Come on, folks, look at the solution right in front of you.
Steven Keip, Waunakee