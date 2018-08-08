The reality of the Yahara lakes problem is actually quite simple: As long as farm fields are largely bare and exposed to the elements for eight months of the year, the lakes will suffer the consequences of agricultural runoff. The more land that is covered year-round with perennial forages and multi-species crops that shelter the soil and limit nutrient loss, the better off the lakes will be.
No amount of spending on high-tech remediation efforts will change this reality.
Improving the quality of our surface water does not have to involve costly rocket science. It does not require any drastic reduction in dairy cow numbers. Indeed, for many decades the Wisconsin dairy industry largely relied on perennial forages to the benefit of many farm families — and the local rivers and lakes.
We have the means to improve our lakes, and those means do not have to come at great cost to farmers and other taxpayers. But do we have the collective will to pursue them?
Joel McNair, Brooklyn