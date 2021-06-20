COVAX key to wiping out virus -- Courtney Roe

I recently saw two articles on Madison.com concerned about COVID-19 -- one about the emerging variants, and another about Wisconsin’s efforts to help the global response.
Supporting a coordinated COVAX initiative to globally distribute the United States' millions of excess COVID-19 vaccines can help with both.
With our current vaccine stockpile, every American can be inoculated. Unfortunately, however, a framework has yet to be created to distribute millions of excess vaccines to low-income countries that lack access to them. And, as new variants emerge, we are losing vital time to save countless lives. Already, the pandemic has claimed nearly 3 million women, men and children.
The United States has the opportunity to be a pioneer in a global vaccine distribution initiative and offer hope to the world. Urge U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, as well as U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, to prioritize a COVAX initiative to expand vaccine access globally to save lives, curb poverty and keep American interests safe.
Courtney Roe, Belleville