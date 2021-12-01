 Skip to main content

Courts shouldn't go easy on abusers -- Rosalie Migas
Courts shouldn't go easy on abusers -- Rosalie Migas

It is heartbreaking to read of the tragedy in Waukesha that should have been preventable, if only the judge and district attorney had taken the previous charges of battery against Darrell Brooks more seriously.

As a retired social worker who has worked with clients who were victims of intimate partner violence, this scenario of judges and district attorneys letting abusers out on signature or low bonds is not new. Indeed, only last year here in the Madison area, a woman was killed when her abuser was released on a signature bond while awaiting trial.

Abusers who aren’t held more accountable will just escalate their level of violence against their partner, family members and, as we saw in Waukesha, against the public as well. Training in the area of intimate partner violence and sexual assault should be mandatory for judges and district attorneys. I would hope with training, public officials would know not to be so cavalier in releasing abusers while they await trial or giving them light sentences for previous abuse.

Rosalie Migas, Madison

