Courts ruled that fraud didn't occur -- Mark Quinn

Those on the political right still do not grasp the argument from Democrats that the courts were correct in not allowing the disenfranchisement of votes and voters in the 2020 elections.

The author of Friday's letter to the editor "Goldberg unfairly criticized the GOP" believes conservative columnist Johan Goldberg was off base in thinking the Republicans were wrong when trying to reverse decisions made by states to stretch the availability or access for citizens to vote in this last election. The writer contends that the interpretations and changes made in these states -- including Republican dominant led Georgia -- were somehow illegal.

Virtually every court disagreed with every contention made by the Republicans. In most cases the electioneering rules were set by state Republican legislatures. Any enhancement of voter access or availability was made by either the state’s governor or in Wisconsin’s case by the Wisconsin Election Commission, made up of three Democrats and three Republicans.