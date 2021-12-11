Courts are now a partisan institution -- Barbara Arnold

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently issued an opinion outlining its criteria for evaluating the highly gerrymandered state and federal districts passed by the Republican-run Legislature and vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The upshot of that opinion is that the current gerrymandered districts will continue, with as little change as possible, heavily favoring the Republican Party for another 10 years.

More recently, the tenor and likely result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing on the Mississippi abortion case make it clear that the long-standing decision in Roe v. Wade will be eviscerated if not overturned outright -- and that Justices Bret Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett appear to have lied about how they would view overturning such a long-standing decision.

It is clearer than ever that too often our courts, especially at the highest levels, have become another partisan institution rather than the neutral dispenser of justice that they were intended to be. In a country where democracy is under siege in so many ways, we can no longer look to the courts to do the right thing. Unless we enact reforms that will return our courts to being trusted institutions that render justice, I truly fear for the future of our democracy.

Barbara Arnold, Verona