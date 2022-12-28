Court wrong to allow GOP excesses -- Louise Robbins

One of Phil Hands’ cartoons in his "Jeer in Review" in the Dec. 18 Wisconsin State Journal illustrates perfectly the stranglehold the GOP-run Legislature has on Wisconsin governance.

A lot has been said about Wisconsin being the nation’s worst state for gerrymandering, but less has been said about the role of the Wisconsin Supreme Court in supporting it and allowing severe limitations on the powers of the executive branch.

The GOP legislative leadership has claimed its 2018 lame-duck laws provided a needed rebalancing of powers among the branches. Strangely, no such rebalancing seemed to be needed when Republican Scott Walker was elected governor.

The court has upheld these actions and allowed others that prevent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from naming his choices as agency leaders -- even though voters elected Evers by an even larger margin in 2022. The court has used the circular argument that because a Walker appointee whose term has expired refuses to leave, and the Legislature refuses to confirm his successor, there is no vacancy.

While not physically violent, the court’s decisions do violence to the constitutional separation of powers. And like the Jan. 6 insurrection, they prevent the smooth transfer of power that is the hallmark of a functioning democracy.

Louise Robbins, Madison

