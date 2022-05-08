 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Court would set back women's rights -- Jim Miller

When my grandmothers were young, women gained the right to vote throughout the United States.

When my mother married, husbands had the right to control the health care of their wives. Doctors consulted with the husband and, at his discretion, with the wife. When I was young, women gained the right to control their reproduction. First was the pill, then Roe v. Wade. Finally, in most locations, their consent was required for sex with their husbands.

Now the Supreme Court is about to say that in most states a woman ceases to be a constitutional person when she becomes pregnant, and doesn't return to constitutional personhood until the pregnancy is completed. Likewise, her right to control her health care shifts to the government while she is pregnant.

Jim Miller, Madison 

