Court shouldn't impose faith on us -- Ann Baggot

The separation of church and state in this country is under assault.

Our country was founded on the principle of religious freedom and the right to practice our faith. The concepts of when life begins and personhood are all issues of faith. Outlawing abortion because it is murder is based on the extreme religious belief of some -- not all -- Americans. We cannot allow religious extremism to trample liberty.

My abortion does not harm you or restrict your right to practice your religion in any way. Your religious beliefs should not harm me or restrict my rights. We already know that taking away the right to choose will cause irreparable harm to women, including death.

Imposing your religion on me is as un-American as it gets. Could you imagine if most of the Supreme Court justices were Islamic and opinions were based on those religious beliefs?

Ann Baggot, Madison