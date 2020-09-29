Court shouldn't be two-thirds Catholic -- Ginny White

I attended Catholic grade school during six formative years and learned the teachings of Jesus Christ, including empathy for poor and disadvantaged people.
In the 1960s, Father James Groppi was a community organizer in Milwaukee and national civil rights leader who fought for social justice for Blacks and poor people. Many Catholic nuns, priests and lay people across the country marched for racial equality for all.
What in the world happened to the Catholic Church of my youth in those intervening years? When did it trade Jesus’ compassionate teachings for two divisive, all-consuming social issues: abortion and gay marriage?
John F. Kennedy ran for president in 1960, and the Lutheran minister in my village warned his parishioners not to vote for Kennedy, who he said would answer to the pope.
Anti-Catholic bias is unacceptable, but so is Catholic dominance of the U.S. Supreme Court. Currently, five justices are Catholic, and President Donald Trump is determined to add a sixth.
Whether chosen by Republican or Democratic presidents, Supreme Court justices are unelected political appointees who exercise a great deal of influence over our day-to-day lives. It is unhealthy for American democracy to have a two-thirds majority of Catholic justices on our highest court.
Ginny White, Madison
