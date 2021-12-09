Court rulings are sadly predictable -- Ronald Sklansky

In its recent opinion on legislative redistricting, the conservative members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court claimed their decision was purely neutral and nonpolitical. This claim is cynical, disingenuous and self-delusional.

The court, in essence, was presented with a binary choice -- either give their Republican colleagues in the Legislature what they preferred, as contained in a document that was not enacted into law, or do something their colleagues did not prefer. The conservatives opted for the former, without regard to the opinion of the governor, the other constitutional player in reapportionment.

Jurists are human. They bring their personal predilections to the bench. Nonetheless, the process is hard to watch in politically controversial cases because the observer can almost always predict the outcome before the legal rationalizations are presented to support a preordained outcome. For those who don’t agree with the legislative redistricting opinion, it is a call for electing a liberal to the bench if Justice Patience Roggensack decides not to run for reelection in 2023.

Ronald Sklansky, Madison