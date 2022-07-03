Court ruling puts couples in danger -- Babette Wainwright

How about other rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution?

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wants to "reconsider" other decisions about rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, such as contraception and same-sex marriage.

Does this mean he will also want to restore the ban on interracial marriage? Seems that this would be the next logical step.

Kathleen Kelly and Babette Wainwright, Madison, a same sex, interracial married couple