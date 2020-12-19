 Skip to main content
Court ruling on election shouldn't have been close -- Mark K. Allen
I am disappointed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling on the presidential election. While the 4-3 ruling was an affirmation of our electoral process and a victory for our democracy, it is appalling that three justices dissented.

This lawsuit, like so many filed by supporters of President Donald Trump across the country, had no merit. And yet these lawsuits asked for extreme remedies, including the disenfranchisement of thousands of voters. Judges across this country, justices on other state supreme courts and on our country's Supreme Court have dismissed cases such as this without dissent.

Three Wisconsin Supreme Court justices put their loyalty to a party and to one person over their obligations to the citizen of Wisconsin. The Trump administration reported that the November election was the most secure. Attorney General William Barr reported no significant fraud in the election. The state Supreme Court's ruling should have been unanimous.

I would suggest that none of the three dissenting justices seek reelection because they have not shown the judicial independence necessary to sit on the court.

Mark K. Allen, Madison 

