Court ruling is a blow to women -- Lila Hemlin

The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade thanks to the votes of three judges appointed by former President Donald Trump. These judges promised during their hearings that they would uphold precedent.

I wonder if that would be considered lying under oath? The ruling establishing Roe vs. Wade was over 50 years ago, which to me would qualify as an established precedent.

Women have had abortions long before this law. Many women died at the hands of back-alley practices and lethal home remedies. This ruling will not eliminate abortions because those who can pay and find a willing practitioner will be able to obtain them as they did prior to Roe v. Wade.

I didn't see any provision in the ruling that would help the woman care for the child that now must be delivered. The burden is placed entirely on the woman and not on the sperm contributor. Why is the Supreme Court more interested in the preservation of fetuses instead of the thousands of lives lost to gun violence each year.

Women should speak loudly and stand up to control their own health care decisions. Will a women's right to vote be the next established precedent to be overturned?

Lila Hemlin, Madison