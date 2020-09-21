Court picks have far-reaching impact -- Brian Berninger

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prevented a vote to fill the opening on the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February. The reason McConnell gave was that only nine months remained until the presidential election.
At the President Barack Obama’s approval rating was around 50% in Gallup polls, rising mostly steadily the next nine months to 59% upon leaving office. President Donald Trump’s approval rating about 42% and was under 40% in May and June.
In February 2017, Trump chose Neil Gorsuch to fill the opening created by Scalia’s death. Senate confirmation was in April. In July 2018 Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh to fill the opening created by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Senate confirmation was in October. With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday, President Trump and Sen. McConnell want to fill the vacancy five weeks before the election.
As lifetime appointees, justices have far-reaching impact. For the past 20 years the court has increasingly taken cases and made decisions that support the influence of big money. President Trump is stacking the deck with justices who will keep our nation on this path for decades. If there ever was a time to call your senators, it is now.
Brian Berninger, Sun Prairie
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!