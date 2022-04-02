Court order could make voting impossible for some -- Cynthia Bentley

It’s a matter of our civil rights.

As the director of People First Wisconsin, a statewide self-advocacy organization run by and for people with disabilities, I keep coming back to those words. We are worried that due to the court order forbidding assistance with returning absentee ballots that people with disabilities may not be able to vote.

Many of us don’t drive, have physical limitations or health conditions, so we need to vote absentee. Caregivers, family and neighbors have provided assistance by placing ballots in the mail or returning them to the clerk. Now it will be illegal for them to assist us and impossible for some of us to vote without that assistance. It is also very confusing because many of us have had assistance since we began voting, leaving us wondering what to do.

Federal laws including the Voting Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act protect the voting rights of people with disabilities, including the right for the voter to have assistance from a person of their choice. The last thing we need are new barriers.

Voting should be made more accessible because it really is a matter of our civil rights.

-- Cynthia Bentley, Glendale