Court must help unrig district maps -- Lenore Mercer

As a teacher, I worked to create voting opportunities. These opportunities were used to teach students about democracy, the value of voting and majority rule in which each vote has equal value. Sadly, thousands of Wisconsinites' votes have not received equal value during the past decade because of gerrymandering.
District voting maps drawn by elected officials have diluted the will of voters by compacting selected voters into some districts, while spreading the voice of others across district lines. Wisconsin is one of the worst gerrymandered states in our nation. Last October, hundreds of voters from across Wisconsin packed the state Capitol with testimonies supporting fair voting maps.
This week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court can rectify this injustice to voters as it considers maps for future elections. Voters in more than 50 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, nearly 80% of the state population, voted in favor of fair maps. Michigan voters also voted for fair maps. The Michigan Supreme Court upheld their will. Now, Michigan district maps are drawn by an independent, nonpartisan committee.