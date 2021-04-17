Court, Legislature are mean-spirited -- Margaret Kleinhenz

Thankfully, Gov. Tony Evers was able to reach an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to deliver more than $70 million per month in food aid to the needy.

Wisconsin was set to lose out on this aid due to the state Supreme Court that, in its infinite wisdom, struck down Gov. Evers' COVID-19 emergency order just a day shy of when the order ended anyway. How mean-spirited and obstructing for the court to have acted in this way.

All along during this pandemic, Gov. Evers has been trying to do what is best for the health and welfare of the state’s residents, while the Legislature and the Supreme Court, which are politically motivated, have been intent on contradicting and obstructing his actions. If they had to experience chronic hunger, perhaps they would have a better appreciation of the problem and much-needed compassion.

Margaret Kleinhenz, Madison