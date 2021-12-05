Court is dishonest about rigged maps -- Larry White

I was amused by Justice Rebecca Bradley’s quote about the wisdom of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s “least change” approach to district boundaries. She claimed that it removes the court from the political fray. Huh?

The court’s majority decision is a purely political one that locks in the clear advantage of Bradley’s unstated, but obviously preferred, political party. The current map is not a fair map by any standard. The current map consistently allows a minority of Wisconsin voters to elect a majority of representatives without breaking a sweat.

A fair map would allow voters to choose their candidates rather than candidates choosing their victory margins. With a fair map, candidates would not be able to cater to the fringe elements of their parties without fear of losing their seats.

The court has a clear conservative majority so the decision doesn’t surprise me. But I’m disappointed they can’t be honest in their rationale. C’mon folks, own your decision and tell it like it is.

Larry White, Madison