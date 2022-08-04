Court is coming after our rights -- Adam Brabender

I'm extremely nervous about the recent rightward shift of the U.S. Supreme Court and its recent rulings.
I realized people are most concerned with the right of privacy rulings that may come up in future court rulings. I'm worried that the Supreme Court may go after other rights besides privacy rights.
I'm worried that it may come after people with disabilities. There is no telling which rights they may take away next. That's why we must get out and vote in droves in the August primary and the general election in November. Our rights may just depend on it.
Adam Brabender, Madison