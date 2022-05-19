Court has long lacked integrity -- Paul Brunsell

The May 8 letter to the editor "US Supreme Court spurs hopelessness" expressed hopelessness about the U.S. Supreme Court's likely reversal of Roe v. Wade. The writer referred to the judicial branch as "the last bastion of integrity in our government" and lamented that the "last safeguard of our democracy had been broken."

US Supreme Court spurs hopelessness -- Jill Swenson I feel hopeless and helpless, not because of COVID, personal issues or inflation. I feel hop…

Though I share her grave concern about the potential for serious harm to women, I doubt that the judicial branch has ever had any semblance of integrity or, for that matter, impartiality. Some (but not all) lawyers are simply hired guns who, for remuneration, are more than willing to advance another's agenda.

Alas, this current batch of so-called highly accomplished jurists are simply reverting back to this slimy type. It is a sad day indeed for all women and our democracy. These bankrupt political hacks have further stained an already lowly regarded profession.

Paul Brunsell, Verona