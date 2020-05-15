Court doesn't care about GOP overreach -- Lisa Kass

Hypocrites are people who act in contradiction to their beliefs.

When the Republicans gerrymandered voting districts, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled: No problem.

In 2011, the Republicans stripped away union rights, the state Supreme Court ruled: No problem.

During the lame duck session in 2018, when the Republicans passed laws limiting the Democratic governor’s powers, the state Supreme Court ruled: No problem.

When the governor extended an emergency order designed to protect the health and well being of all Wisconsinites -- now the state Supreme Court has a problem with government overreach?

Truth be told, Republicans use government overreach for their own political gains. The governor’s order was to protect people, not grab political power.

Lisa Kass, Madison